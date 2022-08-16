In rare move, Apple lays off many contract workers2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Apple layoff news: Like many other companies, Apple employs contract workers for tasks such as technical support and customer service
Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.