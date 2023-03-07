In relief to homebuyers, NCLT clears way for Jaypee projects

In relief to homebuyers, NCLT clears way for Jaypee projects2 min read . 11:44 PM IST
- The approval is expected to help the completion of around 20,000 apartments across NCR.
MUMBAI :In a relief to homebuyers, the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed Mumbai-based Suraksha Group’s resolution bid for Jaypee Infratech Ltd.
The approval is expected to help the completion of around 20,000 apartments across projects in the National Capital Region (NCR).
An NCLT bench headed by Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice IN Gupta allowed the petition seeking approval of Suraksha group’s resolution plan. A detailed order, however, is awaited.
The interim resolution professional will set up a monitoring committee, which will take all steps for implementing the resolution plan, the tribunal said in its verdict. The committee will be set up within seven days.
“The successful resolution applicant should deliver the units for possession by the homebuyers concerned as per the time frame promised in the resolution plan," the court said.
Essentially, the maximum time for a corporate insolvency resolution process should be completed, including any extension or litigation period, within 330 days. Jaypee Infratech’s insolvency process has taken more than five years.
On 22 November 2022, the tribunal had reserved its order in the case.
“On 7 March, NCLT approved the resolution plan of Suraksha Realty Ltd and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Pvt Ltd in respect of Jaypee Infratech Ltd," Jaypee Infratech said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
In August 2017, Jaypee was admitted under the corporate insolvency resolution process. The company’s debt stood at over ₹20,000 crore. In fact, debt-laden Jaypee was part of the first list of 12 entities against whom the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed lenders to approach the NCLT in 2017 to initiate insolvency proceedings.
Since then, the resolution has been entangled in legal battles in various forums.
In June 2021, the company’s financial creditors and homebuyers had given their formal approval to Suraksha Realty to acquire Jaypee Infratech in order to get possession of their homes in stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida.
Suraksha Realty had made the winning bid of ₹7,736 crore as against government-owned NBCC India Ltd’s ₹6,536 crore offer in June 2021.
In the fourth round of the bidding process to find a buyer for JIL in 2021, Suraksha group had won the bid with 98.66% votes. The company had got 0.12% more votes than state-owned NBCC which was also in the fray.
As many as 12 banks and more than 20,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC.
CIRP against JIL was started in August 2017 over an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.
In its final resolution plan, Suraksha group offered bankers more than 2,500 acres and nearly ₹1,300 crore by way of issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
It has also proposed to complete all pending flats over the next four years.
JIL’s lenders have submitted a claim of ₹9,783 crore.