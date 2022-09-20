In search of PSU leaders of tomorrow

“The government has also recognized the need to develop a cadre of professional managers within the public sector. Hence, unless markedly better candidates are available from outside, internal candidates, employed in the PSE, will be preferred for appointment to board-level posts. However, if internal candidates are not available, preference will be given to candidates working in other PSEs, either in the same area of business or in other areas," PESB’s website says. Of course, under special circumstances, appointments can be made without the involvement of the PESB.

