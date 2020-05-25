In second phase, 15% of Infosys employees to return to office this week

BENGALURU: IT services provider, Infosys Ltd, will resume operations in a second phase this week, with 15% of its employees expected to return to office. This comes when the government has allowed easing of lockdown restrictions across the country.

With a total headcount of 242,371, 15% of Infosys workforce translates to a little over 36,350 employees.

In the first phase, Infosys re-opened its offices across all locations though with less than 5% strength, said Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group HR head, Infosys. “We will commence phase two this week and ramp up gradually over several weeks."

The phased resumption of operations is in line with industry body Nasscom’s advisory suggesting IT companies to follow a staggered approach by sending only 10-15% employees to offices by the end of May.

In the first phase, Infosys’ chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh had returned to the company's Electronic City headquarters in Bengaluru, along with few other employees involved in critical services.

When the lockdown began on 25 March, over 93% of the firm's workforce was enabled to work remotely. “Employee safety has been our topmost priority and considering there has been no loss of productivity, we want to ensure that return to office is not rushed, and take into account all elements of employee safety and wellbeing as well as business deliverables," Shankar said.

An Infosys spokesperson said the company has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of employees.

Shankar clarified that they have not noticed any loss in employees’ productivity due to the work from home structure. “In fact, in few cases, we have seen marginal improvement in productivity. We are significantly amplifying our technology landscape to support the robust and secure remote collaboration at scale," he said.

Infosys has also taken measures to ensure that employees remain motivated and productive while working from home. “We have initiated extensive communication across the organisation with measures such as advice for teams to create regular online/phone meets and ‘virtual breaks’ and enhance the sense of camaraderie. Tips on well-being and health, sessions on yoga…as well as support in engaging their children’s productively during the lockdown time were also provided," Shankar said.

Infosys has also started remote onboarding of lateral employees so that all existing offers are honoured. “Our digital learning infrastructure and ecosystem will be leveraged for potential hires, as we are seeing clear benefits from this approach. We will onboard campus hires in second half in a phased manner, consistent with what we have done in the past," Shankar said.

