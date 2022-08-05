In signs of recovery, Thomas Cook India reports Q1 net profit of 1.02 crore

The rebound of business and continued cost saving measures have helped Thomas Cook India maximise operating cash flows and conserve cash in the given situation, the travel company said, adding that it has raised funds through issuance of optionally convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares which have been converted into equity shares, ensuring liquidity to meet its commitments. The company has availed loan under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

