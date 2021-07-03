Mahindra Logistics' sustainable last mile delivery service EDel, that was launched in January of this year, has covered around 1 million kilometers in less than six months, which the company said is equal to planting around 5,000 trees and saving 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions, leading the electric revolution in last mile delivery.

Reposting the same, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra attributed the achievement to ecommerce and covid times which led to surge in home deliveries. ''Ecommerce & Covid have made home deliveries skyrocket. This is the planet-friendly way of making those deliveries...,'' Mahindra said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Mahindra Logistics had launched its cargo last-mile delivery service ‘EDel', entering into new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-Commerce, FMCG and other markets. EDel initially operated across 6 major cities in India including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

