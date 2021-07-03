In times of Covid, Anand Mahindra's key to planet-friendly 'home delivery'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra Logistics' sustainable last mile delivery service EDel, that was launched in January of this year, has covered around 1 million kilometers in less than six months, which the company said is equal to planting around 5,000 trees and saving 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions, leading the electric revolution in last mile delivery.

''In less than 6 months, EDeL our electric delivery vehicles covered around 1mn kms, which is equal to planting around 5k trees & saving 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions! EDeL is currently running in 8 cities with a fleet size expanding rapidly,'' Mahindra Logistics said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''In less than 6 months, EDeL our electric delivery vehicles covered around 1mn kms, which is equal to planting around 5k trees & saving 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions! EDeL is currently running in 8 cities with a fleet size expanding rapidly,'' Mahindra Logistics said in a tweet.

Reposting the same, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra attributed the achievement to ecommerce and covid times which led to surge in home deliveries. ''Ecommerce & Covid have made home deliveries skyrocket. This is the planet-friendly way of making those deliveries...,'' Mahindra said in a tweet.