In win for Yes Bank, Dish TV investors vote out Goel as MD2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 11:51 PM IST
- For the first time since Dish TV’s founding, the promoter group led by Jawahar Goel will not be in control of its management
Dish TV India Ltd faced a severe rebuke from shareholders on Friday as a majority of them voted down all three resolutions proposed by the company at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Special resolutions such as the ones presented by Dish TV require 75% of minority shareholders to vote in their favour.