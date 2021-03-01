Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >IN10 Media Network launches new Hindi GEC
It is starting with four shows - a mythological Paapnaashini Ganga, romantic-thriller Agni-Vayu, and two dramas Humkadam and Janani.

IN10 Media Network launches new Hindi GEC

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Ishara will compete with close to 20 Hindi GECs in India. While the covid-19 lockdown led to fragmentation of audiences between TV and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, the Hindi GEC genre has remained relatively strong

NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company IN10 Media, which owns brands like EPIC TV, EPIC On, Juggernaut Productions and DocuBay, has entered the Hindi general entertainment market with a new pay channel called Ishara - Zindagi ka Nazara. The channel will go live on all DTH and cable networks on Monday.

The company said it was starting with four shows, each deep-rooted in culture but perceived with a modern lens, including a mythological Paapnaashini Ganga, romantic-thriller Agni-Vayu, and two dramas Humkadam and Janani.

IN10 Media Network is co-promoted by businessman Anand Mahindra's family office.

Ishara will compete with close to 20 Hindi GECs in India. While the covid-19 lockdown led to fragmentation of audiences between TV and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, the Hindi GEC genre has remained relatively strong. It posted a growth of 22% in viewership, with its share in total TV viewership rising to 44% from 39%, according to latest data from Broadcast Audience Research Council, India.

The new channel's mythological show Paapnaashni Ganga, starring child actor Aakriti Sharma in the lead, follows the story of Goddess Ganga and her life which is dedicated to the cause of humanity. Janani is the journey of a single mother and will have Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Thakur as the lead cast.

Agni Vayu, a romantic thriller between a charitable doctor and a broken lover, stars Shivani Tomar and Gautam Vig in the lead. Humkadam sees actors Gurdeep Kohli and Bhumika Gurung play two ordinary identifiable women who are thrown together in an extraordinary unprecedented situation.

Also in the pipeline is crime series Faraar Kab Tak, with actor Atul Kulkarni as the host of the show, inspired by real-life crime cases.

"Every show crafted for Ishara will capture and celebrate our diversity and unity through a novel perspective, with each one exploring a different genre with uniqueness in terms of characterization and narratives, giving audiences an unparalleled experience," Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network said in a statement.

