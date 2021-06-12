New Delhi: Juggernaut Productions, the production arm of media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network, has signed a partnership deal with UK-based television production and distribution company Nucleus Media Rights, and creator Brendan Foley, to back period drama mini-series, Mark Twain in India.

Juggernaut Productions is the Indian development, production, and distribution partner for the project, the company said in a statement.

IN10 Media owns channels such as EPIC TV, and Ishara-Zindagi ka Nazara besides streaming services DocuBay and EPIC ON.

Mark Twain in India tells the story of the author’s tour to the country amid personal tragedy and ruin when he discovers his love for life through India’s history and humanity.

“The collaboration is a significant first step for IN10 Media’s Juggernaut Productions to bring forth its expertise to an international foray as we develop and produce the content, locally," Mansi Darbar, vice-president - corporate strategy and development at IN10 Media Network said in a statement adding that the deal illustrates its commitment towards creating global content.

Bruno Zarka, chief executive officer of Nucleus Media Rights said he sees this collaboration as an exciting development as the firm broadens its international connections. “IN10 Media Networks-Juggernaut Productions shares our vision of a highly commercial series with wonderful production values and an all-star cast," he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, EPIC, the infotainment channel owned by IN10 Media Network, announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, targeted catering to the 18-40 age group, will deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the company said in a statement. IN10 launched a new technology service solution called Stream-Sense that will enable broadcasters, distributors, content owners as well as sports-tech companies to stream live and on-demand video or audio content on multiple devices like the web, mobile, and Smart TV.

