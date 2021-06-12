IN10 Media’s Juggernaut Productions signs deal with UK production house

Earlier this month, EPIC, the infotainment channel owned by IN10 Media Network, announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, targeted catering to the 18-40 age group, will deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the company said in a statement. IN10 launched a new technology service solution called Stream-Sense that will enable broadcasters, distributors, content owners as well as sports-tech companies to stream live and on-demand video or audio content on multiple devices like the web, mobile, and Smart TV.

