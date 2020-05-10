MUMBAI : Commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own and manage office real estate, are likely to suffer lower yields on deferment of new office leases and zero rent escalation in the near-term, as the covid induced lockdown and restrictions imposed to curb its spread, continues to cripple companies worldwide.

Slowing economic growth, weaker spending power of companies and an increase in work from home practices are some of the factors that will put pressure on rentals for commercial properties.

“Though the occupancy and rentals for large commercial /office complexes may mostly remain stable for now, tenants may defer signing of new leases till they can recalibrate their needs to the post-covid scenario. In that case, the overall REIT valuations will be influenced by a combination of factors like low yield environment, defensive nature of the sector, stability of rentals and pace of new leasing or re-leasing of office space," said Subhrajit Roy, executive director and head, equity capital market origination at Kotak Investment Banking.

Roy added that while rent collections for large office developers in April have been over 95% with most clients honouring their lease contracts, there will likely be some re-negotiations on lease terms for tenants like multiplexes, retail malls and food courts," he added.

In an April report, real estate services firm Anarock said that the demand for office spaces will be affected as net absorptions are likely to drop by 17% to 34% in 2020 from the pre-covid-19 projections.

Most office developers, according to Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer and managing director of Anarock Capital, also had to forego their rental income from restaurants, food courts, gymnasium and shopping in office parks, which typically could form about 10% of their office portfolios.

Rental terms in existing leases may not see any immediate correction, said ICICI Securities in a 28 April report, but added that any upcoming renewals and pre-leasing will see corporate occupiers looking to renegotiate rentals downwards.

"While the extent of correction is hard to ascertain, we believe that a 5-10% rental decline is possible in calendar year 2020," the report said.

A shift towards work from home practices by large IT companies, the main clients for most commercial properties, could also have a significant impact on REIT financials.

"Today, the larger question that REITs are facing is the potential shift in the traditional office model for work to the ‘work from home’ model, which is being mulled by several IT companies—the largest commercial real estate occupiers. In the medium to long term, if corporates see higher efficiency in the work from home model, the underlying demand for office and IT spaces will be affected, which in turn would impact yields of office REITs," said an investment banker working on REIT IPOs.

In India, the first and the only REIT to get listed so far is the Embassy Office Parks REIT, co-sponsored by Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Office Parks and Blackstone Group LP, a global private equity firm. The Embassy REIT owns 25 million sq. ft. of operational assets and earns a rental income of over ₹22 billion annually.

In December, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by K. Raheja Corp. and Blackstone, also filed its draft prospectus for an IPO. The REIT has 24 million sq ft of operational assets and yields a rental income of over ₹20 billion annually.

Commercial real estate developers believe that while the sector will have to go through some near term pain, the situation should normalize in the medium to long term.

"If there is any pain that will even out in the next 3-6 months. Supply will also come off slightly so that will balance out the rent. Strong balance sheet is the key, supply side will dry up and demand will pick up post 3-4 quarters as companies globally look to cut costs and organizations look to increased digital initiatives for business continuity plans," said a senior executive at a real estate company with a large commercial property portfolio.

Experts believe that even as rental income for office spaces may come under pressure, a falling stock market and a depreciating rupee could make REITs attractive to investors and tenants.

“The office spaces have only become more affordable for MNCs due to a depreciating rupee, in an already cheap office market in India. Also, once public markets open up, REITs may continue to be in demand among investors due to favourable yields in an otherwise volatile stock market," said Agarwal.

While Blackstone declined to comment on the matter, an emailed query sent to K Raheja Corp went unanswered. Embassy Office Parks said that it faced minimal impact on business owing to its marquee tenant roster.

