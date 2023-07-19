Mumbai: Building a more inclusive workplace to curtail attrition, improvements in customer service, and a stronger digital infrastructure are some of the priorities at India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, its chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Wednesday.

In a message to shareholders in the bank’s annual report, Jagdishan said that since talent, potential and capabilities can best be harnessed through an enabling culture, the bank has adopted the managerial behaviour architecture of nurture, care and collaborate. The ‘nurture, care, collaborate’ initiative covered over 12,000 managers in FY22 was extended to the senior leadership levels and over 6,000 new managers in FY23.

“I am fully conscious of the fact that there may be instances where some people managers might transgress our defined way of working. We have the resolve to nip this in the bud, both by way of training/counselling and appropriate action, to ensure that the same is not attempted by anyone else," said Jagdishan.

He pointed out that the bank has some distance to cover on this and is taking steps to build an inclusive organization that would aid reining in attrition in the coming years.

Jagdishan’s comments come a month after the bank suspended an employee whose video of berating his subordinates went viral on social media. The employee was seen in an undated group video call telling people they should pull their socks up and targets around the bank's products.

The bank, he said, has experienced an increase in attrition over the last financial year and a significant part of it was in the ‘non-supervisory staff’ levels, including sales officers. The bank has seen an attrition of 34.15% in 2022-23, the annual report showed. In 2021-22, the attrition rate stood at 19.1%. The bank also hired close to 50% more than what it did in FY22 and its total employee base stood at 173,222 as on 31 March.

“One reason that can be attributed towards this increase, is a post-covid phenomenon, that may have prompted the younger workforce to recalibrate what they want from their lives. This has led to increased attrition across all sectors," he said.

According to Jagdishan, the lender is in the midst of a technology transformation exercise focusing on building the “bank of the future" as well as running the bank. “For me, the focus on technology upgrade and digital transformation are central to achieving growth as well as excellence in customer service," he said.

Jagdishan said he travelled across the country in private buses, with colleagues across various levels, allowing him to meet employees as well as customers across multiple locations. These interactions, he said, have his understanding and view of the locations visited and the myriad opportunities that exist.

“I am energized by the talent and passion that our frontline colleagues display during these interactions and also give us enough ideas to work on. This is something I will continue," he said.

Constantly skilling people is another important area, Jagdishan said, adding that the bank challenges people with continuous job rotations and assignments outside of their core areas, along with on the job and specialized training where needed.

“We will continue to do more on this path," he said.

On the merger, Jagdishan said that investments in infrastructure are crucial for India’s growth and a larger balance sheet post-merger will allow the bank to take a larger exposure in infrastructure projects.

“This means we can participate more meaningfully in India’s growth story and contribute to nation building. In light of all this, the pace at which we aim to grow - we could be creating a new HDFC Bank every four years," he said.

Reiterating the bank’s plans, Jagdishan said the bank would look to add 1,500 to 2,000 additional branches during the year. According to him, branch banking is the fulcrum of the bank’s customer relationships, and believes that a physical branch is extremely important to customers especially in semi-urban and rural locations.

In FY23, HDFC Bank added 1,479 branches, a majority of which are in semi-urban and rural (SURU) locations.

“We plan to add another 675 this year in SURU locations that will take the total number of branches in these locations to over 5,000," said Jagdishan.

