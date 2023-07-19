Inclusive workplace, better customer service and technology top priorities at HDFC Bank, says CEO3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Investments in infrastructure are crucial for India’s growth and a larger balance sheet post-merger will allow the bank to take a larger exposure in infrastructure projects.
Mumbai: Building a more inclusive workplace to curtail attrition, improvements in customer service, and a stronger digital infrastructure are some of the priorities at India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, its chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Wednesday.
