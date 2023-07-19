The bank, he said, has experienced an increase in attrition over the last financial year and a significant part of it was in the ‘non-supervisory staff’ levels, including sales officers. The bank has seen an attrition of 34.15% in 2022-23, the annual report showed. In 2021-22, the attrition rate stood at 19.1%. The bank also hired close to 50% more than what it did in FY22 and its total employee base stood at 173,222 as on 31 March.

