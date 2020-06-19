Income Tax Appellate Tribunal stays 100 crore tax demand on Tata Trusts

In both of these assessment years, the trust had returned NIL income, but had also claimed amounts remitted to the educational universities outside India as income under relevant sections of I-T Act. This amount, for the assessment year 2011-12, was ₹197 crore and for the assessment year 2012-13, was ₹25 crore. The tax officer observed that there was a lack of approval from the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT), thus the amounts remitted abroad for application of trust funds had to be included in the income . These amounts were thus added to the income for taxation leading to a tax demand of ₹100 crore.