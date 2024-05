The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik, in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor on May 26, as per an ANI report.

About ₹26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth ₹90 crore have been seized in raids carried out by the I-T Department, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!