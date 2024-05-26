Hello User
Income Tax Department raids Surana Jewellers in Nashik over alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor

Income Tax Department raids Surana Jewellers in Nashik over alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor

Livemint

The Income Tax Department has recovered 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth 90 crore in a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik, in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor on May 26, as per an ANI report.

About 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth 90 crore have been seized in raids carried out by the I-T Department, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

