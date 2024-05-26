The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik, in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor on May 26, as per an ANI report.
About ₹26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth ₹90 crore have been seized in raids carried out by the I-T Department, it added.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
