The Income Tax Department has recovered ₹ 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth ₹ 90 crore in a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched a raid on Surana Jewellers in Nashik, in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor on May 26, as per an ANI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About ₹26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted wealth worth ₹90 crore have been seized in raids carried out by the I-T Department, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

