Income Tax officials visit L&T, Zee Entertainment premises

NEW DELHI : Income Tax officials on Monday visited premises of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. in connection with alleged tax evasion, said a government official.

In both the cases, officials have visited company premises in multiple locations across the country, said the official. The visits are classified as ‘surveys’ in tax parlance, which indicates these are less extensive than ‘searches.’ Unlike searches, surveys can only be done during business hours and do not cover residential premises.

Both the cases refer to alleged use of fake input tax credit and to that extent could be called alleged tax evasion, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several teams of tax officials were involved in the exercise.

Zee Entertainment said in a statement that officials from the tax department have visited the offices of the company, with certain queries. “The concerned officials of the company are providing all the required information and extending complete co-operation," the statement said quoting a company spokesperson.

An email sent to L&T remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The government is now extensively using data analytics to cross check the genuineness of transactions based on data secured from multiple sources. Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told Mint in an interview on Sunday that the Income Tax department, GST authorities and other law enforcement agencies are taking a concerted action to check tax evasion. “Whenever GST evasion is detected, the cases get automatically transferred to the I-T authorities and they also look into the cases," Pandey said.

GST authorities have been on a drive against issue and use of fake invoices since mid-November, which has led to 187 arrests so far. Those involved in issuing fake invoices set up companies in different places coming under the jurisdiction of different officials and by the time officials catch up with them, the company vanishes, one official handling GST explained. This has recently led to tightening of the process of granting GST registrations and of using tax credits where the seller has not uploaded the invoice.

In the past, IT department’s searches were mostly on sectors like real estate developers, jewellers, hawala dealers, people into liquor and mining businesses and entities into financial services and metal processing units.

