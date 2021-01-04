Income Tax officials visit L&T, Zee Entertainment premises

GST authorities have been on a drive against issue and use of fake invoices since mid-November, which has led to 187 arrests so far. Those involved in issuing fake invoices set up companies in different places coming under the jurisdiction of different officials and by the time officials catch up with them, the company vanishes, one official handling GST explained. This has recently led to tightening of the process of granting GST registrations and of using tax credits where the seller has not uploaded the invoice.