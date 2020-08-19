Incorporation of new firms jumps

The spurt in new company registration suggests a shift in economic activity after the pandemic. The number of companies in agriculture, an employment generating sector that weathered the shock dealt by the coronavirus crisis, rose from 138 in April progressively to 903 in July. The share of farm and allied sector companies among all the companies set up in a month too rose from 4.3% in April to 5.4% in July. Farm activity was exempted from the national lockdown.