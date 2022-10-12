Increased number of Sebi orders face legal scrutiny

A few important judgments, were delivered by the apex court such as the cases involving Franklin Templeton and T. Takano. On 23 April, 2020, after Franklin announced the winding up of 6 debt schemes, investors challenged its decision before various courts for flouting rules under the Sebi (Mutual Fund) Regulations, 1996. The apex court upheld that the constitutional validity of the regulations and ruled that Franklin required unitholders’ consent before winding up the schemes.