InCred Alternatives has closed its maiden special opportunities credit fund with a corpus of ₹1,500 crore, joining a wave of investment firms entering India’s growing private credit market.
InCred Alternatives closes maiden special opportunities credit fund with ₹1,500 crore corpus
SummaryAbout 75% of the fund has already been deployed across sectors such as auto, power, oil & gas, and hospitality sectors.
InCred Alternatives has closed its maiden special opportunities credit fund with a corpus of ₹1,500 crore, joining a wave of investment firms entering India’s growing private credit market.
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