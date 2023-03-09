InCred Capital acquires 20% stake in payroll and HR tech startup, TeamNest

InCred Capital acquires 20% stake in payroll and HR tech startup, TeamNest2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- The fresh round of fundraising will allow TeamNest to tap into InCred Capital's extensive network in the Indian market, providing the platform with the necessary resources to compete effectively in the HR tech space.
InCred Group-backed wealth management and asset management platform, InCred Capital on Thursday announced its investments in a Payroll and HR SaaS startup, TeamNest. After the investment, InCred Capital will hold a 20% stake in the company. The latest infusion forms a part of the Series A round in TeamNest.
