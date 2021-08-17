KKR India Fin Services and InCred ink deal to merge their lending biz

In its last rating update on KIFS on 30 March 2020, Crisil noted that between 31 March 2019 and 31 December 2019, the company had proactively written off/provided adequately for the stressed accounts which resulted in the loan book degrowing to Rs4,754 crores from Rs5,694 crores as of March 31, 2019. “Consequently, while the Gross NPA inched up to 6.0% as on December 31, 2019 compared to 2.1% as on March 31, 2019 the net NPA remained lower at 3.5%. CRISIL notes that some of the stress in a few accounts manifested due to unexpected events and challenges linked to fraud and governance," Crisil said.