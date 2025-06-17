InCred plans second PE fund of up to ₹1,500 crore, eyes bigger cheques
The investment firm plans to increase average ticket size to ₹140-150 crore and tap more institutional investors for its second fund.
Mumbai: After closing its maiden private equity fund at ₹575 crore earlier this year, InCred Alternative Investments is preparing to raise a significantly larger second fund of ₹1,000-1,500 crore, a top executive told Mint. The firm plans to increase its average deal size and tap a more institutional pool of investors for this fundraise.