InCred raises ₹500 crore funding to become India’s second unicorn in 2023

InCred has achieved a valuation exceeding 1 billion dollars, marking its status as the latest unicorn in the country. This milestone was reached following a successful funding round that raised $60 million, placing the company's valuation at 1.04 billion dollars. Notably, InCred is the second unicorn of the year, after e-commerce platform Zepto.