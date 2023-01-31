InCred to raise $150 mn to fund expansion plan3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:04 AM IST
- The company is seeking a valuation of $750-800 million for the round
Mumbai/New Delhi: Corporate financer InCred Capital Financial Services Ltd is in talks with pension and sovereign wealth funds to raise $150 million to fund its expansion plans following the completion of a merger with the corporate finance arm of private equity firm KKR India Financial Services Ltd, said four people with knowledge of the plans.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×