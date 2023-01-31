InCred to raise $150 mn to fund expansion plan

“A shift in the segmental distribution of credit with a tilt towards retail and a fall in the industry has been observed... At the end of H1FY23 (April to September), aggregate credit extended by NBFCs grew 13.1% and stood at ₹31.5 trillion," according to a report by CareEdge Ratings (Care Ratings Ltd). Over 9,000 NBFCs are registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Shadow banks, as NBFCs are often referred to, are also the largest net borrowers in the financial system.