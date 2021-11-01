InCred Wealth clocks over $1.2 billion AUM within a year of launch

In recent months, the firm has on-boarded senior UHNI bankers such as Vivek Kapoor and Nakul Beri. Vivek has over 18 years of experience in private wealth management and banking across India and the UK, having previously worked at Barclays Wealth and DSP Merrill Lynch. Nakul has 25 years of corporate and private banking experience across multiple geographies, having worked with Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, with his last assignment in Singapore with Union Bancaire Privee.

