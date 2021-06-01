BENGALURU : Tech-enabled healthcare solutions company Indegene is expanding its operations by hiring specialized talent as well as through specific acquisitions that complement its business.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to hire up to 2,500 people this fiscal year across offices, out of which about 2,000 will be based in India, 200 in North America, 100 in Japan and China, and the remaining in Europe. It has a total headcount of about 4,000 employees globally.

Most of Indegene’s clients are based in the US and Europe, but the company is expanding in other emerging geographies as well, and the hiring plans are part of the company’s strategy to expand.

“The hiring will be for various functions like medical, content, data scientists, analytics and the intersection of healthcare and technology," Manish Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Indegene, said in an interview.

Indegene also plans to make strategic acquisitions in the coming months to build deep domain expertise and differentiated technology to accelerate growth.

“Our target acquisition companies will be anywhere in the $5 million to $100 million revenue range," said Gupta.

The company had made seven strategic global acquisitions between 2012 and 2019.

These include three acquisitions in 2016 alone—Skura Technologies, a Toronto-based life sciences software product company; Encima, a US-based life sciences marketing operations company; and Wincere, a US-based clinical data management company.

In 2019, the company acquired DT Consulting, a healthcare digital transformation and customer experience consulting firm.

Indegene has always focused on profitable growth and funded these acquisitions through internal accruals, said Gupta.

In the past few years, Indegene has invested heavily in developing a niche technology portfolio for healthcare digital transformation using artificial intelligence/machine learning and natural language processing.

“We are creating an organization out of India which is going to be known not for cost arbitrage but for making an impact on how global pharma companies commercialize their products and that has deep expertise, IP (intellectual property) and specialization," said Gupta.

Earlier this year, Indegene raised $200 million from The Carlyle Group and Brighton Capital Partners. The funds will be primarily used for accelerating strategic acquisitions and global growth.

