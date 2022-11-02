Indegene to help scale up AstraZeneca’s omnichannel operations globally

Indegene will leverage its healthcare domain expertise and experience in operating digital centres of excellence to help streamline the client’s global content supply chain and orchestrate personalized customer journeys in an agile, global engagement model
NEW DELHI: Indegene, a digital first, life sciences commercialisation firm, has announced that it is helping AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, scale up its omnichannel operations across the world with an aim to create a more personalised customer experience, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Sanjay Parikh, executive director and EVP, Indegene, said, “As patients and physicians progressively engage with life sciences companies through a wide variety of communication channels, omnichannel operations are vital to create personalized experiences at scale. We are excited at the opportunity to apply our healthcare domain expertise and technology accelerators to enable and empower life sciences companies on their omnichannel journey."
Its partnerships with marketing platform providers will support the client’s omnichannel operations efficiently, and at scale, the company said.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.