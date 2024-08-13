Independence Day 2024: IndiGo announces Freedom Sale fares from ₹1,015, 15% discount on select add-ons. Details here

Independence Day 2024: Domestic carrier IndiGo has today (August 13) announced its Freedom Sale ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IndiGo stated that its Freedom Sale is live from August 13-15, 2024 with fares starting from ₹1,015, and a flat 15 per cent discount on select 6E add-ons.
IndiGo's post comes after full-service airline Vistara on August 12 announced its own special sale on the occasion.
All bookings made under this Offer are subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage (available at goindigo.in.) and government rules and regulations, including visa and health requirements.
The Offer, including the flights booked are subject to force majeure conditions. IndiGo reserves the right to terminate or modify this Offer at any given point of time, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.
For questions or assistance, you can contact IndiGo here.
