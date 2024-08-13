Independence Day 2024: IndiGo announces Freedom Sale fares from ₹1,015, 15% discount on select add-ons. Details here

Independence Day 2024: Domestic carrier IndiGo has today (August 13) announced its Freedom Sale ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IndiGo stated that its Freedom Sale is live from August 13-15, 2024 with fares starting from ₹1,015, and a flat 15 per cent discount on select 6E add-ons.

We bring you the details so that you can make the most of this offer.

IndiGo's post comes after full-service airline Vistara on August 12 announced its own special sale on the occasion.

The #FreedomSale is now live.



Fares starting at ₹1,015*. Additionally, get flat 15% off on select 6E Add-ons.



Hurry, book now! https://t.co/CMBF9d7rn0. #goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/MfLvEYwO3R — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 12, 2024

Freedom Sale Live — All You Need To Know Fares start at ₹ 1,015, with additional, flat 15 per cent off on select 6E Add-ons.

The Freedom Sale period is from August 13-15, 2024

Fares starting at ₹ 1015 on all IndiGo web and app bookings

1015 on all IndiGo web and app bookings 15% off on select 6E add-ons

You can check for details on the website here - https://www.goindigo.in/sale.html?linkNav=%7C1%7COffer%20Carousel

Terms and Conditions IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, offers its customers discounted fares for flight bookings, on its domestic and international sectors, which are made only through IndiGo website (goindigo.in) or IndiGo mobile app (whether Android or iOS).

The period for the discounted booking is limited from 00:01 hours on August 13, 2024 up to 23:59 hours on August 15, 2024 for flights scheduled between August 22, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

IndiGo offers all-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from ₹ 1,015 for domestic routes and all-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from ₹ 3,715 for international routes for bookings made through all channels during the Offer Period.

1,015 for domestic routes and all-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from 3,715 for international routes for bookings made through all channels during the Offer Period. IndiGo also offers a flat 15 per cent discount on the add-ons purchased via website or app. These add-ons include: Seat select, excess baggage and additional piece, fast forward, sports equipment handling fee, product delayed, baggage protection, 6E Prime, 6E Seat and eat.

The Offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period for flights at least seven days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no earlier than August 22nd, 2024.

Additional taxes, fees, and charges may apply and are not included in the starting fare.

Discounts are available only on one-way, round-trip bookings and are not applicable on multi-city bookings.

The Offer is valid for all IndiGo direct flights across domestic and international networks and does not apply to codeshare flights.

The Offer is subject to limited inventory. The special fares under the Offer will be provided to customers based on availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

The Offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme/ promotion /offer offered by IndiGo.

This Offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, and non-redeemable for cash. Changes to the itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and any fare difference between the flight booked under the Offer and the revised flight as per IndiGo’s standard terms and conditions.

The Offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings/hold bookings. All bookings made under this Offer are subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage (available at goindigo.in.) and government rules and regulations, including visa and health requirements.

The Offer, including the flights booked are subject to force majeure conditions. IndiGo reserves the right to terminate or modify this Offer at any given point of time, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.