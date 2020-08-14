Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data with Xstream Fiber connection

Airtel has announced a new offer for users opting for its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection. The telecom company has announced that users will get an additional 1000GB data as part of this new offer. The offer is being doled out as part of the Independence Day celebration.

The new plan will be made available for limited period and Airtel claims that the offer will not be valid on all Xstream Fiber plans. Unlimited data and pre-paid broadband plans will not be able to avail extra 1000GB data. Another condition attached to the new offer is that the additional data is valid for a period of six months.

The new offer will be available to customers across a few Tier-1 cities where Airtel provides Xstream Fiber broadband services, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Work from home is the new normal and users are banking on their home’s internet connection for professional purposes. The Xstream Fiber aims to provide better speeds by using optical fiber network. JioFiber is also aiming to grab the opportunity to expand as many people are still preferring to work from home.

"As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out...limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband. Airtel is giving 1,000 GB free additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection," the company said in a statement.

"Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1 Gbps and serve the requirements of multiple connected devices in today's homes," the statement added.

With Inputs from PTI

