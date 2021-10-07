NEW DELHI : Independent directors on the board of directors of companies and audit committee are key to steering enterprises clear of discrepancies in the nature of fraud, according to Keshav Chandra, Director of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Speaking at a conference on corporate frauds, governance and risk management organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandra said that strong corporate governance will preserve the health of the company and will also strengthen the economic eco-system. “There are significant period gaps, spanning over years, between occurrence of the fraud and their detection because of vulnerabilities in the corporate governance process, which prevent the fraud from surfacing and being noticed," a statement from CII said quoting Chandra.

Corporate governance is dynamic and evolving from the interplay of four crucial elements--board of directors, stakeholders, management and regulators, he said, adding that each element has to come together and play its role for prevention of frauds.

Instances of fraud dents the confidence of investors, lending Institutions and impacts the confidence in economy, he said, adding that regulators need to work with single objective of preserving the health of the ecosystem by creating an enabling environment as well as prevention of Fraud. SFIO is committed to making the process of investigation efficient and reduce the process timelines, he said.

Fraud risk can be minimised by the process of prescription, dialogue and deterrent, the statement said quoting Ajay Bahl, chairman, CII task force on judicial reforms and co-founder & managing partner AZB & Partners. Industry and regulators need to have continuous dialogue for streamlining the overlapping regulatory architecture, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.