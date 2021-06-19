New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has eased the requirement for aspiring as well as serving independent directors on the board of companies to get their names included in an official data base of eligible professionals.

As per a rule change notified by the ministry on Friday, in spite of any delay, a professional could get her name empanelled in the official database of independent directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) by paying ₹1,000.

This is expected to give relief to those who have missed their deadline. Aspiring independent directors were expected to get their names included in the database before they took up the assignment while serving ones had time till last October as per an earlier instruction.

The Companies (Creation and Maintenance of databank of Independent Directors) Amendment Rules, 2021 comes into force from 18 June. In case of delay on the part of an individual in applying to IICA for inclusion of name or for renewal, the institute shall allow such inclusion or renewal “after charging a further fees of one thousand rupees on account of such delay," said the new rule.

Last year the ministry had given extra time to serving independent directors and eligible candidates to pass a mandatory proficiency test. As per that relaxation, persons have two years to pass the online proficiency test from the date of their inclusion in the database. They require 50% score to pass the test.

Persons who have served three years on the board of entities like listed companies, unlisted companies with ₹10 crore or more paid up capital, non-resident companies with $ two million paid up capital or a commercial entity set up under a central or state law need not take this proficiency test.

