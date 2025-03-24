Companies
India is a $100 billion travel opportunity, says Global Hotel Alliance CEO
SummaryUnfazed by an economic downturn, Indian travellers are fuelling a surge in premium international travel, steadily closing the $100 billion spending gap with China on outbound tourism, says Chris Hartley of GHA
Unfazed by an economic downturn, Indian travellers are fuelling a surge in premium international travel, steadily closing the $100 billion spending gap with China to rewrite the global tourism playbook, according to the chief executive of Global Hotel Alliance.
