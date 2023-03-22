India a bright spot amid global uncertainties: Industry execs

“The biggest thing that’s going to happen is a level of scale, which is not evident, which is not possible in most parts of the developed world, and most parts of the developing world. So that level of scale, no one can ignore," he said. New Delhi’s response to the pandemic through a supply-side stimulus without going ‘overboard’ along with a calibrated fiscal and monetary policy approach helped steer the country away from the macroeconomic headwinds faced by other countries, said Sanjiv Chadha, MD and CEO, Bank Of Baroda. “The fact that we did not go overboard I think that was something which was really fundamental. Because once you go overboard, when it comes to the fiscal outcomes to the monetary policy, coming back on track is enormously disruptive. And that is the disruption that we are seeing now all over the world," he said.

