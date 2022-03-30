India a critical market and talent hub for Salesforce: Bret Taylor

Looking forward, Bret said he sees the metaverse as an opportunity for the company to deliver customer-centric digital transformation. “When one thinks of the metaverse, it's really about people's digital identities becoming as important as their physical identities," he said, adding that as brands are already exploring how VR shopping experiences can shape the future of commerce, it is clear that those that stay ahead will find new ways to express their value propositions in a digital format.

