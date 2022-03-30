India a critical market and talent hub for Salesforce: Bret Taylor

India a critical market and talent hub for Salesforce: Bret Taylor2 min read . 12:38 PM IST
- Salesforce already has a significant presence in India, with over 5,000 employees, spread across its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: India is a critical market and talent hub for product development for Salesforce, said Bret Taylor, co-CEO of the American cloud-based software company.
NEW DELHI: India is a critical market and talent hub for product development for Salesforce, said Bret Taylor, co-CEO of the American cloud-based software company.
“India is a priority market for Salesforce and it will continue to invest in the ecosystem to maintain its strong pace of growth in the country," Taylor said at a global media roundtable, which took place in San Fransisco, California, USA, on Tuesday.
“India is a priority market for Salesforce and it will continue to invest in the ecosystem to maintain its strong pace of growth in the country," Taylor said at a global media roundtable, which took place in San Fransisco, California, USA, on Tuesday.
The company already has a significant presence in India, with over 5,000 employees, spread across its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. It has been tapping opportunities in India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, retail, healthcare, edtech, as well as the government sectors, which have been witnessing high adoption of digital services and are increasingly moving to the cloud over the past two years.
“While Salesforce India plays a crucial role in the development of the company's technology and products, it also assists in the success of its customers as well as growing-developer community of more than a million," said Taylor, who was elevated to the role of co-CEO in November 2021 to serve alongside CEO Marc Benioff.
Salesforce has seen strong growth of 26% year-on-year in the Asia Pacific region, according to the company’s report for the quarter ended December 2021. In December, the company’s senior vice-president and managing director, sites, told TechCircle, that it will have more than 6,500 employees in India by 31 January.
In September 2021, market research firm the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast that the Salesforce economy will create 548,400 direct jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India between 2019 and 2024, as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology by large enterprises as well as small and medium businesses.
“In my recent travels, I’ve seen disruption because of the pandemic, Ukraine crisis, rising fuel prices, and the Great Resignation, among others," said Taylor. “But the only thing that remained constant is the use of digital technologies as businesses across the board sped up digital adoption in the last two years."
The Great Resignation, also known as the Big Quit and the Great Reshuffle, is a trend which began in early 2021 primarily in the US, with employees voluntarily leaving jobs en masse.
Looking forward, Bret said he sees the metaverse as an opportunity for the company to deliver customer-centric digital transformation. “When one thinks of the metaverse, it's really about people's digital identities becoming as important as their physical identities," he said, adding that as brands are already exploring how VR shopping experiences can shape the future of commerce, it is clear that those that stay ahead will find new ways to express their value propositions in a digital format.
He, however, cautioned against the hype and said companies should focus on delivering meaningful customer-centric experiences with any digital technology.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!