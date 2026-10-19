India a keystone for Hitachi Energy supply chain amid global power crunch: CEO

Highlighting that the company also serves the global market from its Indian facilities, Schierenbeck said: “We have a very easy strategy for India. We call it 'India for India and India for the world'. All our investments are actually directed in a way that we can fulfill the requirements of the local market, and that we can export. If it's transformer production or it's an engineering centre as in Chennai, where we just have hired 2,000 new colleagues, this is dedicated to the Indian market and to the export market.”