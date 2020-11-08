India Accelerator to support, mentor 500 MSMEs

“We shall tool the budding entrepreneurs to put their best foot forward…The program based on practical step-by-step business strategies has been successful and proven to work by tens of thousands of businesses all around the world. Young entrepreneurs, with a mix of classroom sessions and practical workshops, will be empowered with ideas that they can straight away implement in their business, and see a positive return on their investments," said Ratish Pandey, Lead of IA’s MSME initiative.