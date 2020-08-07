India accounts for second largest visitor base for Zoom, says CEO

According to Yuan, future video conferencing platforms will have features like real time language translation using artificial intelligence, and features that allow users smell, touch and more. “If I want to give you a big hug, you’ll feel my intimacy. I’ll shake hands with you and you will feel that as well. Those features will be available in the future. Even if you’re drinking coffee, one click will digitize the smell," he said. “I truly believe that’s a world where we are going to live in the future. I’m not saying we’ll get there in two or three years, but that’s the vision and the future. When that happens, you can work anywhere."