New Delhi/Mumbai: The ₹2,790 crore ($300 million) equity funding raise announced by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the airport unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Monday will help the company speed up the development of its non-aeronautical revenue, funding the development of city-side infrastructure like hotels.

The airport operator said that it has signed a binding agreement with 360 ONE Asset, which will acquire up to a 1.55% stake, taking its total external equity fundraise to date to ₹12,615 crore (about $1.35 billion).

AAHL manages eight airports — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram — and serves more than 23% of India's total passenger traffic.

The funding comes as AAHL looks to finance an ambitious city-side expansion program and strengthen its balance sheet ahead of India’s fresh round of airport privatization anticipated to begin soon.

“We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics…,” Jeet Adani, non-executive director, AAHL said in a statement.

Aero vs. non-aero revenues Non-aero revenue, which refers to the income from sources like lounges, commerce, and duty-free sales, is the revenue an airport earns other than airline and flight operations. AAHL’s non-aero revenue grew by 57% year-on-year to ₹2,235 crore in the July-September period as it brought in-house the operation of lounges, ground-handling, and also increased its retail footprint at airports in the preceding months.

In contrast, its aeronautical revenue grew 9% to ₹1,243 crore.

The latest investment could help the company further ramp up its non-aero earnings, analysts said.

“The fund raise strengthens the balance sheet as the company looks to shore up its non-aero revenues,” according to Ankita Shah, vice president at brokerage Elara Capital.

The investment, at the same valuation as its fundraising round in September, reinforces an $18 billion pre-money valuation for AAHL, which is expected to be the next group entity to pursue a public market listing.

Valuation 1.5-times rival GMR The latest transaction follows a ₹9,825 crore primary equity raise two months ago from a consortium of Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds.

Following completion of both transactions, the investors would collectively hold approximately 7.01% in AAHL, the company said.

The cumulative fundraising takes the implied post-money valuation to about $19.35 billion. That is more than one-and-a-half times listed rival GMR Airports Ltd's $11.6 billion market capitalization.

The successive equity investments also mark a shift in the funding mix of a business that has historically relied on internal accruals, debt and project-level financing to build its airport portfolio.

AAHL's airport business had outstanding debt of ₹29,746 crore as of March 2026, of which ₹29,616 crore was long-term, according to Adani Enterprises's FY26 disclosures. The fresh equity provides another source of capital for its expansion plans, reducing the need to fund the entire investment programme through borrowings.

Airport ecosystem the aim The capital infusion will support three broad priorities: modernization and capacity expansion across its airport network, development of integrated airport cities, and scaling up passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses.

AAHL plans to develop about 22 million square feet of mixed-use real estate in the first phase of its airport-city programme. The developments are expected to combine aviation infrastructure with retail, hospitality, commercial real estate and logistics.