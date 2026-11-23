New Delhi/Mumbai: The ₹2,790 crore ($300 million) equity funding raise announced by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the airport unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Monday will help the company speed up the development of its non-aeronautical revenue, funding the development of city-side infrastructure like hotels.

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The airport operator said that it has signed a binding agreement with 360 ONE Asset, which will acquire up to a 1.55% stake, taking its total external equity fundraise to date to ₹12,615 crore (about $1.35 billion).

AAHL manages eight airports — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram — and serves more than 23% of India's total passenger traffic.

The funding comes as AAHL looks to finance an ambitious city-side expansion program and strengthen its balance sheet ahead of India’s fresh round of airport privatization anticipated to begin soon.

“We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics…,” Jeet Adani, non-executive director, AAHL said in a statement.

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Aero vs. non-aero revenues Non-aero revenue, which refers to the income from sources like lounges, commerce, and duty-free sales, is the revenue an airport earns other than airline and flight operations. AAHL’s non-aero revenue grew by 57% year-on-year to ₹2,235 crore in the July-September period as it brought in-house the operation of lounges, ground-handling, and also increased its retail footprint at airports in the preceding months.

In contrast, its aeronautical revenue grew 9% to ₹1,243 crore.

The latest investment could help the company further ramp up its non-aero earnings, analysts said.

“The fund raise strengthens the balance sheet as the company looks to shore up its non-aero revenues,” according to Ankita Shah, vice president at brokerage Elara Capital.

The investment, at the same valuation as its fundraising round in September, reinforces an $18 billion pre-money valuation for AAHL, which is expected to be the next group entity to pursue a public market listing.

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Valuation 1.5-times rival GMR The latest transaction follows a ₹9,825 crore primary equity raise two months ago from a consortium of Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds.

Following completion of both transactions, the investors would collectively hold approximately 7.01% in AAHL, the company said.

The cumulative fundraising takes the implied post-money valuation to about $19.35 billion. That is more than one-and-a-half times listed rival GMR Airports Ltd's $11.6 billion market capitalization.

The successive equity investments also mark a shift in the funding mix of a business that has historically relied on internal accruals, debt and project-level financing to build its airport portfolio.

AAHL's airport business had outstanding debt of ₹29,746 crore as of March 2026, of which ₹29,616 crore was long-term, according to Adani Enterprises's FY26 disclosures. The fresh equity provides another source of capital for its expansion plans, reducing the need to fund the entire investment programme through borrowings.

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Airport ecosystem the aim The capital infusion will support three broad priorities: modernization and capacity expansion across its airport network, development of integrated airport cities, and scaling up passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses.

AAHL plans to develop about 22 million square feet of mixed-use real estate in the first phase of its airport-city programme. The developments are expected to combine aviation infrastructure with retail, hospitality, commercial real estate and logistics.

The company aims to nearly double its historical passenger-handling capacity of about 96 million to 200 million annually.

About the Authors Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading. Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-...Read More ✕ Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.



His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.



Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.



He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.