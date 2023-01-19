India air passenger traffic up 47% in 2022

The demand in a traditionally strong quarter for travel was visible in the passenger load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation at all airlines. All carriers registered a rise in the passenger load factor in December. The PLF was highest for SpiceJet at 92.7% in December as compared to 92% in November and that of GoFIRST increased to 92.6% as compared to 91.3%. For Vistara, the capacity utilisation was up at 91.9% from 91.7% earlier and it rose to 89.8% from 87.3% for AirAsia and to 89.3% from 85.7% for Air India. IndiGo’s capacity utilisation rose to 87.5% from 86.9% in the previous month. Akasa registered a PLF of 83.8% as compared to 79.2% earlier.