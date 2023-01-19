India air passenger traffic up 47% in 2022

NEW DELHI :India air passenger traffic has risen by 47% on year to 123.2 million passengers in 2022, indicating a strong recovery from the dampened travel sentiment seen in 2021 and 2020 due to covid pandemic, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed.
The annual air passenger traffic in 2022 was still 14.5% lower than the air traffic seen in the pre-covid year of 2019.
IndiGo remained the largest airline in 2022 with 56.1% market share in the domestic aviation industry and also retained the crown in on-time performance with 88.6% punctuality rate in December. The regulator calculates the on-time performance of airlines at the airports of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad for the punctuality list.
The Tata Group airlines, Vistara and Air India closely followed IndiGo in time-keeping with an on-time performance of 81.5% and 81.4%. While the third airline from Tata umbrella Air Asia retained the fourth position but performed poorly with only 65.2% flights on time in December as compared to 75% in November. AirAsia was followed by state-run Alliance Air with on-time performance of 63.5%. SpiceJet and GoFIRST flights were the least punctual in December with only 56.9% flights and 49.7% flights on time respectively. Ironically, SpiceJet and GoFIRST were the best performers in capacity utilisation.
The demand in a traditionally strong quarter for travel was visible in the passenger load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation at all airlines. All carriers registered a rise in the passenger load factor in December. The PLF was highest for SpiceJet at 92.7% in December as compared to 92% in November and that of GoFIRST increased to 92.6% as compared to 91.3%. For Vistara, the capacity utilisation was up at 91.9% from 91.7% earlier and it rose to 89.8% from 87.3% for AirAsia and to 89.3% from 85.7% for Air India. IndiGo’s capacity utilisation rose to 87.5% from 86.9% in the previous month. Akasa registered a PLF of 83.8% as compared to 79.2% earlier.
In market share, while SpiceJet ended 2021 as the second largest airline of India, the position has been taken over by Vistara at the end of 2022 with a 9.2% share. The joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines has been the second largest airline in India since July 2022. Wadia Group-run GoFIRST secured a 8.8% share in the overall air traffic data for 2022. SpiceJet and Air India attained 8.7% share each, followed by AirAsia at 6.2%. The youngest airline Akasa Air, which started operations in August 2022, ended the year with 0.6% stake in the total yearly air traffic.
