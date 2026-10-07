India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.
Alcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI’s Sanjit Padhi
SummaryRising incomes and premiumization are driving market value, but shifts toward categories like beer and rigid state pricing controls pose ongoing challenges, says the industry body chief.
India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.
About the Author
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.
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