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Alcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI’s Sanjit Padhi

Varuni Khosla
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.
Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.
Summary

Rising incomes and premiumization are driving market value, but shifts toward categories like beer and rigid state pricing controls pose ongoing challenges, says the industry body chief.

Gift this article

India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.

India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.

Domestic manufacturers face other headwinds—ranging from tighter label scrutiny to lower import duties on foreign liquor introduced this year—that could also temper expansion. The next growth phase is also being shaped by inflation and higher taxation, he said.

Padhi expects the market to broadly track nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026, with value expanding faster than the broader economy. Volume growth is projected at a more moderate 4% or so annually through 2030, leaving the revenue trajectory dependent on the mix between beer and spirits.

ISWAI, which represents major players such as Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Campari Group, Diageo India, Edrington, Jägermeister, and John Distilleries, estimates the domestic market reached 6.18 trillion in calendar year 2025, up from 3.9 trillion in 2021. Spirits and ready-to-drink beverages accounted for nearly 4.2 trillion of the 2025 total.

Also Read | Indians like their buzz: RTDs buck global shift to lighter drinks

Industry value and tax revenue

In a new report titled ‘Economic value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry’, co-authored with EY, ISWAI pegs the market value at about 1.8% of India's nominal GDP and estimates alcohol-related tax collections at 4 trillion in FY25. Clarifying that this measures market value rather than direct GDP contribution, Padhi said, “The industry is not insignificant. It needs to be recognized as a strong contributor to states’ tax revenue.”

The report estimated the overall FY25 market at 4.16 trillion for spirits and 93,500 crore for beer, while country liquor accounted for about 1.05 trillion (in CY25). It also estimated that 14-19% of organised food-service revenue is linked to alcohol-related demand.

According to Padhi, alcohol-related taxes accounted for 6.6% of India’s total tax collections, 11.3% of indirect tax revenues, and 19.1% of states’ own-tax revenues in FY25, with several states exceeding 20%. Telangana led state reliance on alcohol revenue at 32%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 27% and Uttar Pradesh at 25%.

However, this high dependence has not led to a uniform regulatory approach. States vary widely on taxation, licensing, price approvals, distribution, and compliance—creating what Padhi described as a “mismatch between the economic importance of the sector and how it is regulated”.

Alcohol prices in India are set independently by individual state governments rather than through a single national formula, with several states tightly restricting price increases. Padhi dismissed concerns that greater pricing flexibility would trigger automatic price hikes. “State governments should give pricing freedom to alcohol companies as in markets where such freedom has been provided, companies have not necessarily increased prices,” Padhi told Mint.

The industry is also pushing for a more uniform approach to different alcohol categories. Referring to measures in states such as Karnataka that favour lower-alcohol categories such as beer and ready-to-drink beverages, Padhi said policy should not be designed around individual categories. “States should also adopt a category-neutral approach rather than favouring one category over another, whether spirits or beer,” he said.

Also Read | India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

FSSAI clampdown

Scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in July and August focused on whether alcohol labels accurately describe bottle contents. The regulator took action over added flavours, age claims, and descriptions of blended spirits, questioning a ‘7 years old blended’ claim on Old Monk rum and a “matured in American oak casks” claim on Diageo’s Royal Challenge whisky. The FSSAI clarified that it was not calling for a blanket ban on flavouring, but rather objecting to the use of flavours to mimic the traits of standard spirits, and labels that fail to disclose a product's true nature or age. While affected companies challenged the order, they have now been given until the end of December to self-comply with updated labels.

Padhi noted that these changes should not materially impact industry volumes or economics, as companies mainly need to correct label copy and ensure age and maturation claims accurately reflect the product.

UK FTA Impact

The implementation of the UK-India trade deal on 15 July this year directly slashed import duties on British goods such as Scotch whisky and premium vehicles, triggering a 7-10% drop in retail prices depending on state excise structures.

For the alcoholic beverage industry, lower tariffs are expected to reduce prices on imported spirits, though Padhi noted that initial cuts may not be substantial enough to shift mass consumer behavior. Instead, he expects the primary impact to unfold in the premium segment and through lower costs for imported inputs, giving Indian manufacturers greater flexibility to improve products or compete on price.

Also Read | Brewed overseas, rooted in India: The rise of diaspora alcohol brands
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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAlcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI’s Sanjit Padhi

Alcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI’s Sanjit Padhi

Varuni Khosla
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.
Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.
Summary

Rising incomes and premiumization are driving market value, but shifts toward categories like beer and rigid state pricing controls pose ongoing challenges, says the industry body chief.

Gift this article

India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.

India’s alcoholic beverage market is poised for continued growth over the next few years, but what consumers choose to drink could matter as much as how much they consume, Sanjit Padhi, chief executive of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said in an interview with Mint. Rising incomes and premiumization are projected to drive up market value, though a shift toward lower-value categories like beer could pull in the opposite direction, he added. Realizing these value gains will also depend on navigating rigid state-level pricing controls, which continue to restrict companies from adjusting retail prices freely.

Domestic manufacturers face other headwinds—ranging from tighter label scrutiny to lower import duties on foreign liquor introduced this year—that could also temper expansion. The next growth phase is also being shaped by inflation and higher taxation, he said.

Padhi expects the market to broadly track nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026, with value expanding faster than the broader economy. Volume growth is projected at a more moderate 4% or so annually through 2030, leaving the revenue trajectory dependent on the mix between beer and spirits.

ISWAI, which represents major players such as Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Campari Group, Diageo India, Edrington, Jägermeister, and John Distilleries, estimates the domestic market reached 6.18 trillion in calendar year 2025, up from 3.9 trillion in 2021. Spirits and ready-to-drink beverages accounted for nearly 4.2 trillion of the 2025 total.

Also Read | Indians like their buzz: RTDs buck global shift to lighter drinks

Industry value and tax revenue

In a new report titled ‘Economic value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry’, co-authored with EY, ISWAI pegs the market value at about 1.8% of India's nominal GDP and estimates alcohol-related tax collections at 4 trillion in FY25. Clarifying that this measures market value rather than direct GDP contribution, Padhi said, “The industry is not insignificant. It needs to be recognized as a strong contributor to states’ tax revenue.”

The report estimated the overall FY25 market at 4.16 trillion for spirits and 93,500 crore for beer, while country liquor accounted for about 1.05 trillion (in CY25). It also estimated that 14-19% of organised food-service revenue is linked to alcohol-related demand.

According to Padhi, alcohol-related taxes accounted for 6.6% of India’s total tax collections, 11.3% of indirect tax revenues, and 19.1% of states’ own-tax revenues in FY25, with several states exceeding 20%. Telangana led state reliance on alcohol revenue at 32%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 27% and Uttar Pradesh at 25%.

However, this high dependence has not led to a uniform regulatory approach. States vary widely on taxation, licensing, price approvals, distribution, and compliance—creating what Padhi described as a “mismatch between the economic importance of the sector and how it is regulated”.

Alcohol prices in India are set independently by individual state governments rather than through a single national formula, with several states tightly restricting price increases. Padhi dismissed concerns that greater pricing flexibility would trigger automatic price hikes. “State governments should give pricing freedom to alcohol companies as in markets where such freedom has been provided, companies have not necessarily increased prices,” Padhi told Mint.

The industry is also pushing for a more uniform approach to different alcohol categories. Referring to measures in states such as Karnataka that favour lower-alcohol categories such as beer and ready-to-drink beverages, Padhi said policy should not be designed around individual categories. “States should also adopt a category-neutral approach rather than favouring one category over another, whether spirits or beer,” he said.

Also Read | India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

FSSAI clampdown

Scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in July and August focused on whether alcohol labels accurately describe bottle contents. The regulator took action over added flavours, age claims, and descriptions of blended spirits, questioning a ‘7 years old blended’ claim on Old Monk rum and a “matured in American oak casks” claim on Diageo’s Royal Challenge whisky. The FSSAI clarified that it was not calling for a blanket ban on flavouring, but rather objecting to the use of flavours to mimic the traits of standard spirits, and labels that fail to disclose a product's true nature or age. While affected companies challenged the order, they have now been given until the end of December to self-comply with updated labels.

Padhi noted that these changes should not materially impact industry volumes or economics, as companies mainly need to correct label copy and ensure age and maturation claims accurately reflect the product.

UK FTA Impact

The implementation of the UK-India trade deal on 15 July this year directly slashed import duties on British goods such as Scotch whisky and premium vehicles, triggering a 7-10% drop in retail prices depending on state excise structures.

For the alcoholic beverage industry, lower tariffs are expected to reduce prices on imported spirits, though Padhi noted that initial cuts may not be substantial enough to shift mass consumer behavior. Instead, he expects the primary impact to unfold in the premium segment and through lower costs for imported inputs, giving Indian manufacturers greater flexibility to improve products or compete on price.

Also Read | Brewed overseas, rooted in India: The rise of diaspora alcohol brands
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAlcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI’s Sanjit Padhi
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