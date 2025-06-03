“India is a spirits market dominated by whisky, with a total alcohol by volume momentum that most markets presently lack. Scotch remains the pinnacle for many, almost certainly made more accessible by the recently announced India-UK FTA," said Jason Holway, a senior consultant at IWSR. “It seems a question of when, not if, demand for Scotch overtakes that seen in France and the US, with both Bottled in India (BII) and Bottled in Origin (BIO) likely to contribute."