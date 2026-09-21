Beyond modern masters: Indian art is being reshaped by confident domestic buyers as auction market triples

India’s art auction market has grown more than threefold from about ₹700 crore in 2020 to more than ₹2,400 crore in 2025 as more buyers, artists and a wider institutional ecosystem made their presence felt in a segment once dominated by a relatively small group of modern masters.
The growth was accompanied by the emergence of a broader ecosystem of galleries, museums and cultural institutions, with several private museums also coming up, Minal Vazirani, the founder of pioneering Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart, told Mint.