Beyond modern masters: Indian art is being reshaped by confident domestic buyers as auction market triples

India’s art auction market has grown more than threefold from about ₹700 crore in 2020 to more than ₹2,400 crore in 2025 as more buyers, artists and a wider institutional ecosystem made their presence felt in a segment once dominated by a relatively small group of modern masters.
India’s art auction market has grown more than threefold from about ₹700 crore in 2020 to more than ₹2,400 crore in 2025 as more buyers, artists and a wider institutional ecosystem made their presence felt in a segment once dominated by a relatively small group of modern masters.
The growth was accompanied by the emergence of a broader ecosystem of galleries, museums and cultural institutions, with several private museums also coming up, Minal Vazirani, the founder of pioneering Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart, told Mint.
The growth was accompanied by the emergence of a broader ecosystem of galleries, museums and cultural institutions, with several private museums also coming up, Minal Vazirani, the founder of pioneering Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart, told Mint.
The art auction market has already crossed ₹2,000 crore in sales this year, she said, citing the auction house’s own industry data. Vazirani expects the art auction market will double its 2024 estimate of $172 million by the end of 2026.
Saffronart made history this year with a Raja Ravi Varma 1890s oil-on-canvas work, Yashoda and Krishna, which fetched ₹167.2 crore, becoming the most expensive work of modern/historic Indian art ever sold at an auction.
The growth of India’s art market, Vazirani said, has held up even after the pandemic-era surge in online buying. Its latest auction results suggest that demand is not confined to the usual headline-making names.
Its auction last week fetched ₹218.61 crore ($23 million), with 88% of the artwork lots selling above their higher estimates, she said. The sale also produced eight artist records, including FN Souza’s Hanuman the Monkey God, which sold for ₹15.6 crore, and HA Gade’s Steps - Omkareshwar, which fetched ₹96 lakh, eight times its higher estimate.
The numbers are part of a broader change in the market, said Vazirani, as the scale of the market has changed sharply over the past two decades.
Auction market growth
The art auction market, which she pegged at about $2 million in 2000, had grown to roughly $94.5 million by 2020, based on her ₹700 crore estimate and the average exchange rate for that year. It reached $150 million in 2022 and $183 million in 2023, while the first half of 2024 alone accounted for about $90 million. By 2025, the market had crossed ₹2,400 crore.
Through this year, Saffronart and its competitors have already raked in $200 million. This includes Saffronart’s three sales at about $67 million and AstaGuru’s three Modern Indian art auctions that generated about $35 million.
At Christie’s, dedicated South Asian Modern and Contemporary sales in New York and London have generated about $70 million so far in 2026. Sotheby’s March New York sale of Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art brought in $22.1 million, while Pundole’s generated about $10.4 million.
The buyers have moved closer home too. Today, the majority of sales at Saffronart comes from buyers in India. The shift, she said, is also visible in how buyers approach art.
“Collectors today are so specific and have access to far more information about artists, their careers and individual works than they did two decades ago. They are also more specific about what they want to collect, with some building breadth across artists and others going deeper into particular periods, works or themes,” she said. “Today’s Indian buyer is incredibly confident.”
The market’s expansion is not only about buyers. Galleries, museums and other cultural institutions have grown alongside, while Indian artists and art are getting greater visibility internationally through exhibitions and other cultural programmes.
Vazirani said this has helped create a market that is increasingly capable of establishing its own reference points rather than depending entirely on institutions and collectors overseas.
Lesser-known artists
There are signs of that widening beyond the Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG) and its best-known contemporaries, which continue to command the highest values. The PAG initially comprised Souza, SH Raza, MF Husain, KH Ara, Gade and SK Bakre. Later, Manishi Dey, Ram Kumar and Tyeb Mehta became associated with the group, as did Krishen Khanna, Mohan Samant and VS Gaitonde.
Interest is also picking up in artists who sat alongside or outside that familiar modernist narrative.
Raja Ravi Varma is one example. Its latest auction also had a broader appetite. Mahadev Vishvanath Dhurandhar’s Shri Mahalakshmi, painted in 1899, sold for ₹14.1 crore, while A. Ramachandran’s Kurma Avatar with Savita and Aparajita Flowers fetched ₹8.64 crore. Works by G. Ravinder Reddy, Sohan Qadri, Satish Gujral and Gond artist Jangarh Singh Shyam set records for the respective artists.
Getting some specific works to market can take years. Some, Vazirani said, have taken a decade to come to auction, while others require several years of conversations with owners before they are willing to sell.
“It’s really quite hard to bring rare and sought-after works to auction,” she said.
That scarcity is pushing auction houses to think differently about how sales are put together. The latest sale, for instance, was curated as a sweep through Indian art history, moving from antiquities to contemporary works and showing how artists developed across different periods.
Private collectors and institutions
The market has also started attracting greater institutional interest. Vazirani pointed to the emergence of private collections and museums in India, alongside institutions and cultural spaces in cities including Bengaluru and Patna.
The emergence of private museums and newer cultural institutions, including the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi, Museum of Art & Photography in Bengaluru and the Bihar Museum, is creating more permanent avenues for Indian art to be preserved and accessed. She also cited the Jagdish Mittal collection as part of this shift.
“The institutionalization of collecting is quite phenomenal,” Vazirani said, adding that the development of these institutions could change how Indian art is accessed across the region.