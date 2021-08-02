India at cusp of multi-year capex cycle, private firms to drive growth from FY24

India is at a multi-year capex cycle while US infrastruture stimulus is a positive, according to BofA Securities. The global brokerage said the multi-year capex cycle in India will be similar to that seen in FY03-12.

It expects $356 billion of orders to be awarded over two years, 14% and 7% growth in FY22 and FY23 respectively, mainly led by government capex. Private sector capex would see green-shoots, but its contribution would be muted at 20% of FY22-23 orders.

“We expect private sector and PSUs to accelerate capex cycle growth from FY24 onwards. Government opening up large monopolies within gas/power distribution, railways, mining, would mainly drive private capex. Most PSUs are cash rich but are re-orienting their business models towards new growth areas. Hence, drop in PSUs share of orders (13% over FY22-23) seems transitory," it said in a note.

The US infrastructure stimulus worth $1 trillion is likely to open up opportunities for capital goods players such as ABB India, Siemens Ltd. & Cummins India for product exports, especially given their relatively low utilizations at 50-85%, ambition to expand exports and support from their US/Europe parents. It could also offer growth for EPC firms such as L&T has already expanded its US reach, according to BofA Securities.

Industrial stocks have seen good rally since Sept 2020, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) curtailed their 300 basis underweight while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) maintained their overweight. Despite a strong rally, valuations for Industrials sector are still at long-term average of 22 times two year forward earnings, it feels.

“Our analysis of previous cycles suggest margins, working capital cycle, return on equity (RoE) and earnings growth are highly co-related for this cyclical sector. RoEs and margins for the sector are currently close to multi-year lows while working capital close to multi-year highs," BofA said. It sees scope for valuation expansion as capex cycle accelerates, driving expansion in margins, earnings growth and RoE as seen in previous upcycles.

